Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) closed at $45.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 17.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $269.28 million, down 12.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.36% and +6.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.06% lower. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.98.

It is also worth noting that WPM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.