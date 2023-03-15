Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) closed at $43.98, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $269.15 million, down 12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

WPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.57% and +6.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.74% lower. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

We can also see that WPM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

