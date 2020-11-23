Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.3, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPM was $41.3, representing a -28.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.89 and a 121.33% increase over the 52 week low of $18.66.

WPM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). WPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95. Zacks Investment Research reports WPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 107.28%, compared to an industry average of 14.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WPM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WPM as a top-10 holding:

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNDC with an increase of 20.49% over the last 100 days. GOAU has the highest percent weighting of WPM at 9.53%.

