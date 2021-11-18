Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.06, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPM was $45.06, representing a -8.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.10 and a 29.3% increase over the 52 week low of $34.85.

WPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports WPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.22%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to WPM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WPM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INFL with an increase of 5.13% over the last 100 days. GDX has the highest percent weighting of WPM at 5.82%.

