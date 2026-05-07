Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Reports Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $582.04 million, or $1.279 per share. This compares with $253.98 million, or $0.559 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $582.77 million or $1.284 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 91.6% to $901.46 million from $470.41 million last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $582.04 Mln. vs. $253.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.279 vs. $0.559 last year. -Revenue: $901.46 Mln vs. $470.41 Mln last year.

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