Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (SII.DE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $292.27 million, or $0.643 per share. This compares with $122.32 million, or $0.269 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $286.00 million or $0.629 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 68.3% to $503.22 million from $299.06 million last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $292.27 Mln. vs. $122.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.643 vs. $0.269 last year. -Revenue: $503.22 Mln vs. $299.06 Mln last year.

