Wheaton Precious Metals Champions ESG Excellence

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has released an update.

Wheaton Precious Metals has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting its dedication to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) excellence, with accolades from multiple organizations for its sustainability efforts. The company has made significant progress, including an 87% coverage of Scope 3 emissions reduction targets and a strong focus on diversity with 44% female employees and 50% board members from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, it has contributed over $6.9 million to charitable causes in 2023, emphasizing its commitment to community investment and responsible mining practices.

