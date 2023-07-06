Wheaton Precious Metals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WPM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.82, changing hands as low as $41.17 per share. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPM's low point in its 52 week range is $28.62 per share, with $52.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.