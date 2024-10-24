News & Insights

Markets
WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Acquires Gold Stream From Montage Gold's Project

October 24, 2024 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wheaton Precious Metals announced that its subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International, has entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Montage Gold Corp. in respect to its Koné Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. WPMI will pay Montage total upfront cash consideration of $625 million in four equal installment payments during construction.

WPMI will purchase 19.5% of the payable gold until a total of 400 thousand ounces of gold has been delivered, at which point WPMI will purchase 10.8% of the payable gold until an additional 130 Koz of gold has been delivered, at which point WPMI will purchase 5.4% of payable gold for the life of the mine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.