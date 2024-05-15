Wheat Well Off Session Highs at Midday

The wheat complex is fading the early double digit gains with losses reported at midday. Chicago contracts are down 5 to 6 cents in the front months. Kansas City futures are down 5 to 7 cents at the midday print. MPLS spring wheat futures are down 4 to 6 cents.

The first day of the HRW Wheat Quality Tour showed an average yield of 49.9 bpa. That is well above the 29.8 from last year and higher than the prior 3-year average of 42.8 bpa. The tour also estimates the NE crop at 48 bpa, with production totaling 40.8 mbu, as CO yield was seen at 44 bpa and 72 mbu for production. Day 2 of the tour overs more the drought stricken areas in western KS.

Weekly Export Sales data is expected to show net reductions of 100,000 to net sales of 100,000 MT for the 23/24 MY. New crop bookings are expected to total between 300,000 MT and 600,000 MT.

Russia’s SovEcon cut their wheat production estimate by another 3.9 MMT to 85.7 MMT.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.88 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $7.12 1/4, down 5 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.92, down 5 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $7.12 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $7.35 1/2, down 6 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.