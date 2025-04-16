Wheat Weakness Extends into Tuesday’s Close

The wheat complex posted extended weakness on Tuesday, with contracts down across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures closed with losses of 5 to 6 cents on the Tuesday session. Kansas City HRW posted losses of 1 to 3 cents at the final bell. MPLS spring wheat was down 3 to 4 cents in the nearby contracts at Tuesday’s close.
The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US spring wheat crop at 7% planted, matching the 5-year average pace. The winter wheat crop was pegged at 8% planted, in line with the average pace. Conditions of the winter wheat crop were down 1% to 47% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index rising 1 point to 329 on a 2% shift out of the poor/very poor categories. By state, the HRW states took much of the weaker conditions, with NE down 30 points, CO losing 12 and KS dropping 9 points.
The French farm ministry estimated the country’s soft wheat crop at 4.61 hectares (11.44 million acres), a 10% increase from last year. Argentina’s wheat crop is estimated at 20.5 MMT for 2025/26 according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, which would be up from 18.6 MMT last year.
May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.42, down 5 1/2 cents,
Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.56, down 5 3/4 cents,
May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.53, down 2 1/4 cents,
Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.68 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,
May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.01 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,
Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.15 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,
