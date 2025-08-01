Wheat Weakness Continuing on Thursday

The wheat complex is showing losses at Thursday’s midday. CBT futures are down 5 to 6 cents lower on Thursday. Kansas City contracts are down fractionally to 2 cents so far on the day. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally lower at midday.

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of HRW wheat to Nigeria this morning for the current marketing year.

Export Sales data showed a total of 592,119 MT wheat sold in the week ending on July 24, in the middle of trade estimates of 300,000 to 700,000 MT. That was back down from the week prior but still the second largest total for the marketing year.

Late on Wednesday, President Trump announced a trade deal with South Korea, setting the US tariff on South Korean goods at 15%.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.18 3/4, down 5 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.38 1/4, down 6 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.21 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.40 1/4, down 2 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.76 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.99 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

