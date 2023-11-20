Wheat Weaker to Start the Week

Wheat is showing slight weakness this morning. The wheat futures ended Friday with 3 to 9 cent losses across the domestic classes. CBT SRW was 2 ¾ to 5 ¼ cents weaker on the day, and down a net 24 ½ for the week. KC wheat closed 1.5% in the red on Friday after seeing new lows for the move. Dec HRW was at a net 23 ¼ cent loss for the week. Minneapolis spring wheat futures fell 8 ¾ cents with Dec down by 10 ½ cents for the week.

The weekly CFTC report showed spec traders were covering Chicago wheat shorts during the week that ended 11/14. That left the group 3k contracts less net short to 89,271. The managed money firms were adding new shorts in KC wheat, expanding their net short by 3.4k contracts to 37,449. The report showed the funds were closing shorts in MGE wheat, lightening their net short by 3.3k to 27,726 contracts.

Brokerage firm StoneX estimated the Brazilian wheat crop at 9.28 MMT, down from 10.53 MMT in the prior outlook – citing the hot and dry conditions in the C-S regions.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.50 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.75 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.70 3/8, down 2 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.18, down 9 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.50 5/8, down 9 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.15 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

