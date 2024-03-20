Wheat Weakening on Wednesday

After beginning the week with a recovery bounce, the midweek session is pulling back with some double digit losses on the board. CBT futures are down 8 to 10 cents at midday and are trading ~5c off their daily low. KC wheat is currently 7 to 8 ½ cents in the red and ~7c off the session low. Midday spring wheat futures are down by 3 cents.

Egypt’s GASC issued an international wheat tender with results expected later today.

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture is seeking 119,000 MT of food-quality wheat from the US, Canada, or Australia in a routine weekly tender. Results are expected late today or Thursday.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported grain shipments totaled 32.4 MMT, including 12.9 MMT of wheat, for the season-to-date. That is 9.4% below last year, though wheat exports remain 5% above last year’s pace.

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.42 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.58, down 9 1/4 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.74 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.68 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.52 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

