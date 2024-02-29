News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Weakening on Feb’s Bonus Day

February 29, 2024 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The wheat complex is starting 1 to 3 cents weaker so far for the last day of the month. Chicago futures were down by 6 ¼ to 15 cents on the day leaving the May contract at a net weekly 2 ½ cent loss. HRW futures settled the session with 4 ¾ to 6 cent losses, though the May contract is still a net 26 ¾ cents higher for the week’s move so far. Spring wheat futures were 5 ¾ to 7 cents lower on the day, though May is still a dime higher on the weekly chart. There were 56 delivery  notices issued for March KC wheat futures on first notice day. For Chicago wheat, there were 484 delivery notices.

Analysts are looking for wheat export sales to be reported between 200k MT and 500k MT for the week of 2/22. New crop wheat sales are estimated below 100k MT. 

Wildfires stretching across parts of the TX panhandle and into OK have reached a total of 850k acres, with the largest fire at 500k acres alone. The panhandle is typical wheat and pasture ground, though very few reports of crop damage are known at this point.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.71, down 15 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.74 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.95 1/2, up 2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.51 3/4, down 7 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.