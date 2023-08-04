Wheat Up Double Digits on Black Sea Escalations

Ukraine responded to the Danube River port attacks on Wednesday with a port attack of their own. The port of Novorossiysk in Russia was the target, though both drones were reportedly shot down, leaving minimal damage. Export traffic was stalled for safety, and the wheat trade has popped 7 to 13 cents higher for U.S. futures.

Futures faded on Thursday and ended the day near their session lows. The December SRW contract dropped 12 1/4 cents and was 14 cents off the low from mid-July. The other contracts were 4 3/4 to 13 cents weaker on the day. KC HRW futures settled the session 11 1/4 to 19 1/2 cents in the red. MGE HRS prices were 8 1/2 to 15 1/2 cents weaker on Thursday.

French Milling Wheat Futures were 1.75 euros weaker on Thursday for the 8th consecutive red day – a net loss of 32 euros/MT.

Export Sales data from the week that ended 7/27 included 421,282 MT of 23/24 wheat bookings. That was near the top end of the expected range, led by sales to Mexico, Philippines, and Taiwan. China was reported at 138.5k MT for the week, though 136k were switched from unknown. Over half of the bookings were HRS, leaving the spring wheat commitments at 34% of the total 5.84 MMT.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.27, down 13 cents, currently up 18 1/4 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.55, down 12 1/4 cents, currently up 18 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.58 3/8, down 13 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.67 1/2, down 19 1/2 cents, currently up 10 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.07 3/8, down 20 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.33 1/2, down 15 1/2 cents, currently up 13 1/2 cents

