Wheat Treading Above Unchanged to Start Tuesday

The wheat markets are trading firmer to 2 cents higher on Tuesday morning. They ended the Monday session with double digit losses across the three exchanges. Chicago futures were down 10 ¼ to 20 cents on the day. Kansas City contracts fell 15 ¼ to 21 ¾ cents across the board on Monday. MPLS spring wheat was 10 to 15 ¾ cents in the red at the close.

The US winter wheat harvest was 63% complete by July 7, now 11% above the average pace. The spring wheat crop was shown to be 59% headed, 1% lagging the average pace. Condition ratings were up 3% to 75% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index (factoring in all 5 ratings) was up 2 points to 380.

Wheat export shipments were pegged at 341,005 MT (12.5 mbu) during the week that ended on July 4th. That was up 1.7% from the week prior but down 18.7% vs. the same week last year. Of that total, 92,188 MT was headed to Japan, with 67,761 MT headed to South Korea. In the first month+ of the marketing year, exporters have shipped 1.73 MMT (63.6 mbu), which is a 13.7% increase over the previous marketing year.

CFTC data released on Monday afternoon indicated specs in Chicago wheat adding 3,487 contracts to their net short to 73,974 contracts during the week. In KC wheat, they increased that net short by 6,031 contracts to 43,103 contracts.

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.53, down 19 1/4 cents, currently unch

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.70 1/2, down 20 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.73 1/2, down 21 3/4 cents, currently unch

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.77 1/4, down 21 3/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.21, unch, currently unch

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.17 1/2, down 15 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.