Wheat Trading Higher at Midday

Tuesday wheat trading is adding to the gains with futures fractionally to 11 cents higher across the classes. Spring wheat is up the most after seeing the weakening condition ratings in the NASS report. September HRS is 1.4% higher and near the highs for the day so far.

Egypt’s GASC booked 235k MT of Russian wheat via a tender that featured limited offerings and higher prices than the last one.

IKAR raised their production estimate for Russian wheat by 1.5 MMT to 88 MMT. SovEcon expects Russian wheat exports will total 48.1 MMT, compared to their prior projection of 47.2 MMT.

NASS reported the US winter wheat harvest was 87% complete as of 8/6. That is up 7% points for the week. Spring wheat harvest was 11% complete, up from 2% last week and 3ppts behind the average pace. Spring wheat conditions declined another 6 points on the Brugler500 Index to 319. Conditions have declined all but one week since NASS tracking began for the 23/24 crop – for a net 49 point drop.

USDA’s Export Inspections data had 275,067 MT of wheat shipments for the week that ended 8/3. The season’s wheat shipments reached 3.016 MMT, trailing last year’s pace by 493,848 MT.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.59 1/2, up 2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.84, up 3 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.92 5/8, up 2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.76, up 6 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $7.14 3/8, up 6 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.35 1/2, up 11 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

