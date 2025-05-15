Wheat Trading with Gains in the Winter Wheat Contracts

Wheat is mixed at midday, with the winter wheat exchanges posting strength. Chicago SRW futures are up 5 to 6 cents as we trade through Wednesday’s midday. There were 18 deliveries issued against May CBT wheat overnight, all stopped by a Marex customer. Kansas City HRW futures are posting 9 to 10 cent gains so far on Wednesday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are trading with losses of 2 to 4 cents at midday

Rains are expected to make their way in parts of SRW country over the next week. Much of the HRW country misses out on the rainfall, from southwest NE through the western portions of KS and the panhandle of TX.

Tuesday was the first day of the annual Hard Red Wheat Tour through Kansas, with the Day 1 route results at 50.5 bpa. That is above the 49.9 bpa from day 1 last year and a 4-year high. Day 2 results will be announced this evening.

Algeria purchased an estimated 660,000 MT of wheat in a recent tender on Wednesday.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.23, up 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.37 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.21 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.35 1/4, up 9 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.77 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.91 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

