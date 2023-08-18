Wheat Traders Covering Shorts Heading into Weekend

The wheat complex is trading higher so far on Friday, with contracts up double digits in most nearbys. Chicago is leading the charge, with gains of 16 to 20 cents. Kansas City HRW futures are up 11 to 14 ½ cents so far on the session. MPLS is brining up the rear, but stull 10 to 12 ¼ cents higher in the front months.

There is likely some short covering ahead of the weekend amid some Black Sea uncertainty and rising tensions. As of late, the market has been hesitant in reacting to any major news from the Russia/Ukraine situation.

Export commitments of shipped and unshipped sales for all wheat are now 36% of the USDA forecast, 7% back of the average pace. It is still early in the marketing year, with 16% of the forecast shipped, vs. the 19% average.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.09 1/4, up 19 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.34 3/4, up 19 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.42 5/8, up 19 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.47 1/2, up 14 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.86 5/8, up 14 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.00, up 12 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.