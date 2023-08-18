News & Insights

Wheat Traders Covering Shorts Heading into Weekend

August 18, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

The wheat complex is trading higher so far on Friday, with contracts up double digits in most nearbys. Chicago is leading the charge, with gains of 16 to 20 cents. Kansas City HRW futures are up 11 to 14 ½ cents so far on the session. MPLS is brining up the rear, but stull 10 to 12 ¼ cents higher in the front months.

There is likely some short covering ahead of the weekend amid some Black Sea uncertainty and rising tensions. As of late, the market has been hesitant in reacting to any major news from the Russia/Ukraine situation. 

Export commitments of shipped and unshipped sales for all wheat are now 36% of the USDA forecast, 7% back of the average pace. It is still early in the marketing year, with 16% of the forecast shipped, vs. the 19% average.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.09 1/4, up 19 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.34 3/4, up 19 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.42 5/8, up 19 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.47 1/2, up 14 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $6.86 5/8, up 14 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $8.00, up 12 1/4 cents,


