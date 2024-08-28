Wheat Trade Reverts to Midday Strength on Wednesday

Wheat futures trading higher so far on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are up 6 to 7 cents in the front months. KC HRW is posting 7 to 10 cent gains so far at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 7 to 9 cents so far on the session.

Canadian wheat production via a Statistics Canada report was updated this morning, with all wheat reported at 34.37 MMT, above the estimated 34.1 MMT. That was up 4.3% from last year. Much of that was due to durum, which was 47.3% larger at 6.022 MMT, with spring wheat down 0.7% at 25.351 MMT.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.14 1/4, up 6 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.42 1/2, up 7 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.46, up 7 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.56, up 9 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.54, up 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.83 1/4, up 9 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.