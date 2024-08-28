News & Insights

Wheat Trade Reverts to Midday Strength on Wednesday

August 28, 2024 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Wheat futures trading higher so far on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are up 6 to 7 cents in the front months. KC HRW is posting 7 to 10 cent gains so far at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 7 to 9 cents so far on the session.

Canadian wheat production via a Statistics Canada report was updated this morning, with all wheat reported at 34.37 MMT, above the estimated 34.1 MMT. That was up 4.3% from last year. Much of that was due to durum, which was 47.3% larger at 6.022 MMT, with spring wheat down 0.7% at 25.351 MMT.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.14 1/4, up 6 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.42 1/2, up 7 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.46, up 7 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.56, up 9 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.54, up 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.83 1/4, up 9 cents,

