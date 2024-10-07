News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Trade Positive on Monday

October 07, 2024 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

The wheat complex is pushing higher across the exchanges on Monday. Chicago SRW futures are up 2 to 2 3/4 cents across the front months. KC HRW contracts are up 3 to 4 cents so far at midday. MPLS spring wheat is trading with 3 to 4 cent gains on the day.

Wheat export inspections totaled 363,460 MT (13.35 mbu) in the week that ended on October 3. That was 18.75% above the same week last year, but down 34.03% from the week prior. The largest destination was South Korea at 85,348 MT, with 78,653 MT headed to Japan. Accumulated shipments have totaled 8.61 MMT (316.44 mbu), which is 34.6% above the same period in the previous marketing year.

Money managers in Chicago wheat were trimming 3,516 contracts from their net short as of 10/1 to 22,953 contracts, which is the smallest net short in nearly 2 years. In KC wheat they pared back 4,676 contracts to a net short of 15,270 contracts.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.91 3/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.15 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.01 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.18 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.42 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.63 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.