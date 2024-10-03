News & Insights

Wheat Trade Falls Back on Thursday

October 03, 2024 — 08:01 pm EDT

Wheat posted Thursday losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were down 5 to 11 ¾ cents across the board. KC HRW contracts were 4 to 7 3/4 cents lower on the day, with a few deferred contracts slightly higher. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 ¼ to 2 ¾ cents at the close.

Weekly Export Sales indicated a total of 443,697 MT of wheat sold for 2024/25 export shipments, above the 400,000 MT high end of estimates during the week that ended on September 26. That was a 3-week high and 62.44% above the same week last year. Japan was the largest buyer of 170,200 MT, with Thailand buying 63,000 MT.

Japan purchased a total of 137,048 MT of wheat from the usual Australia, Canada, and US origins overnight, with 85,703 MT US specific. Saudi Arabia is tendering for 295,000 MT of wheat for December and January delivery.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.03 1/2, down 11 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.26 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.11 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.28, down 6 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.46 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.67 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

