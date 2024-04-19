News & Insights

Wheat Still Higher at Midday

April 19, 2024 — 02:27 pm EDT

Despite pulling off the overnight highs by 15-20 cents across some contracts, the wheat complex is still in the green on Friday. Chicago contracts are leading the way, with 9 to 10 cent gains in the front months. MPLS is next in line, with 5 to 7 cent gains. Kansas City contracts are bringing up the rear with gains of 2 to 4 cents. 

An update by the International Grains Council showed a slightly lower world production total for 24/25 at 798 MMT. The carryout for new crop is 259 MMT, down 3, with the 23/24 ending stocks figure at 264 MMT.

SovEcon’s projection for their Russian production total was down 1 MMT on Friday from the March estimate at 93 MMT. On Friday, Russia’s Ag Ministry announce they were raising the Russian wheat export tax by 6.4% to 3,443 ruble/MT (~$1/bu).

May 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.46, up 9 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.62 1/4, up 9 1/4 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.78 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.78 1/4, up 3 cents,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.49, up 6 cents,

