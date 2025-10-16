Wheat Sticking Close to Steady on Wednesday

The wheat complex is holding near unchanged so far at midday. CBT soft red wheat futures are steady to a penny lower in the front months. KC HRW futures are fractionally higher so far at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are down 1 to 2 cents at midday.

The next week is looking to see a drier pattern in the Southern Plains, with light totals moving east and heavier 1-2 inch totals in SRW area.

A South Korean importer purchased 50,000 MT of wheat from the US overnight. The FranceAgriMer estimates the country’s soft wheat exports outside the EU at 7.85 T, unchanged from the prior estimate, with inside the EU exports up 0.3 MMT to 7.04 MMT. They also estimate ending stock at 2.79 MT, a 0.85 T reduction from the previous number.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $4.99 1/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.16 3/4, unch,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.89, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.09 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.52 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.72, down 1 1/2 cents,

