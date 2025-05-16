Wheat Steady to Start Friday

Wheat is holding close to unchanged on Friday morning. The wheat market posted higher trade on Thursday, with all three exchanges gaining steam. Chicago SRW futures were up 7 to 8 cents across most contracts at the close. Thursday’s Preliminary open interest was down 2,292 contracts. Kansas City HRW futures saw contracts close 5 to 6 cents higher. Preliminary open interest was up 1,019 contracts on Thursday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures posted gains of 2 to 3 cents to bounce from the recent pressure.

The annual Hard Red Wheat Tour concluded on Thursday, with the average for the tour at 53 bushel per acre. That was a 4 year high. Kansas Production was pegged at 338.5 million bushels.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report indicated old crop wheat bookings at a positive 58,627 MT, between estimates of reductions of 200,000 MT and net sales of 100,000 MT. Business for 2025/26 was tallied at 746,155 MT, exceeding the trade ideas of 350,000 and 600,000 MT. Much of that was sold to unknown destinations, at 245,000 MT, with 139,400 MT sold to the Philippines. That was also a MY high, with total sales of 804,782 MT at a 9-week high.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat crop rated at 73% good/excellent, which is down a slight 1 percentage point from the previous week. South Korean mills are tendering for 50,000 MT of US wheat.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.46 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.68, up 7 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.42, up 5 cents, currently unch

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.64 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.93, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.11 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

