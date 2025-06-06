Wheat Steady at Midday

Wheat is mixed at midday, as most contracts are sticking close to unchanged on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are showing fractional gains at midday trade. Kansas City HRW contracts are down 1 to 2 cents in the nearbys on Thursday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are down 1 to 2 cents at midday
USDA’s Export Sales report from morning showed net reductions of 49,114 MT in the last full week of the 2024/25 MY. That was in the middle of analysts’ estimates calling for 200,000 MT in net reduction to 100,00 MT in sales. New crop was tallied at 444,857 MT, in the lower half of the at 300,000 to 800,000 MT estimates. That was also a 5-week low for 2025/26 sales. Much of the new crop business was to unknown destinations at 140,500 MT, wit 131,000 MT purchased by Nigeria, and Mexico buying 108,400 MT.
Monthly wheat exports totaled 2.198 MMT during April, which was a 4-year high according to Census data. That was also 22.17% larger than the March total.
Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.44, up 3/4 cent,
Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.58 1/4, up 1 cent,
Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.39 1/2, down 1 cent,
Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.52 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,
Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.22 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,
Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.34, down 2 1/2 cents,
