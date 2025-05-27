Wheat Starting Trade with Weakness Following Weekend Rains

Wheat futures are trading with losses on Tuesday morning. The wheat complex closed mixed across the three markets, with the spring wheat the strongest. Chicago SRW futures were 2 to 3 cents lower on the day, with July rallying up 17 ½ cents last week. The Kansas City HRW contracts closed 1 to 2 cents in the red, as July held up for a 22 ¼ cent gain since last Friday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures posted 6 to 7 gains at the close, with July up 33 ¼ cents last week.

Rains fell over a good portion of the Plains this weekend. From NE to the norther parts of TX.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec traders in Chicago wheat futures and options at a net short of 108,893 contracts as of Tuesday, down 18,002 contracts from the week prior. In KC wheat, managed money held a net short of 80,162 contracts on May 20, a 637 contract reduction from the previous week’s record.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.42 1/2, down 2 cents, currently down 8 cents

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.58, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 7 1/2 cents

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.38 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 10 3/4 cents

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.53 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 10 1/4 cents

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.06 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.20 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

