Wheat Starting the Week with Weakness

Current wheat prices are trading 3 to 10 cents lower in the active contracts. KC continues to lead the complex lower with double digit weakness at midday.

USDA’s Export Inspections report had 406,181 MT of wheat shipped during the week that ended 9/7. That was up 88k MT wk/wk, but was below the 758k MT shipped during the same week last year. USDA broke it down with 178.6k MT as HRS, 87k MT for HRW, 76k MT for SRW, and with 63.6k MT as white.

WASDE report (Tuesday) trade estimates range from a 21 mbu looser carryout to a 29 mbu tighter carryout with a 614 mbu ending stocks expected on average. Survey respondents expect WAOB to trim the global wheat carryout, though the full range is from +2.3 MMT to -5.6 MMT.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.61 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.86 3/4, down 9 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.98 3/8, down 8 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.21 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.49, down 10 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.67 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

