Wheat Starting Red on Friday

Wheat is starting out Friday fractionally to 2 ¾ cents lower. Front month wheat futures ended the Thursday session off their highs, but still in the black. CBT SRW settled 1 ¾ to 3 ¾ cents higher. Front month KC futures were 1 ½ to 2 ½ cents in the black on the day, though Dec had been up by a dime at the session high. MGE futures were fractionally to 1 ¾ cents stronger at the close. Front month Oats Futures Prices closed down by 3 cents on Thursday.

The Export Sales report showed 275,600 MT of wheat was sold during the week that ended 10/26. That was below pre-report estimates as a 5-wk low. Nearly half of the total was spring wheat. Thailand and Taiwan were the week’s top buyers, though with just over 50k MT each.

Data from the European Commission had the EU’s wheat exports at 9.6 MMT for the season through 10/29. That trails last year’s pace by 24%. The BAGE cut its Argentine wheat production estimate 800,000 MT to 15.4 MMT. The most recent USDA number is 16.5 MMT.

The Russian Ag Ministry is in talks to ban durum wheat exports from Dec – May. The Ag Ministry has reduced the wheat export duty to 4,923 rubles/MT – from 5,298 previously. Analyst SovEcon lowered their estimate for 23/24 Russian wheat exports by 400k MT to 48.8 MMT.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.65 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.92 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents, currently UNCH

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.84 5/8, up 5 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.41 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.72 1/8, up 4 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.10 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

