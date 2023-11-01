Wheat Starting November with Gains

The morning wheat trade has prices working higher into the new month, with 4 to 7 cent gains so far. Wheat futures were left behind on Halloween as most of the CBoT grain futures traded higher. Chicago closed with 1.2% to 1.5% losses on the day, ending the month of October on a net 14 ¾ cent gain. KC futures led the way lower on Tuesday, finishing the day down by 2% to 2.4% and the month down by 34 cents. Spring wheat prices also ended with 5 to 8 cent losses on the last trade day of October.

The Crop Progress report had 84% of the winter wheat crop planted through 10/29. That was up from 77% last week and is 1ppt behind the 5-yr average. Kansas was 91% planted compared to 87% on average. Emergence was over 50% with 64% of the crop emerged. NASS conditions converted to a Brugler500 index of 330. Winter wheat crops in MT (423) and CA (415) scored the highest initial rating, compared to 281 in Kansas.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.56 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.85 1/4, down 9 cents, currently up 4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.76 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.29 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents, currently up 7 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.67 1/2, down 16 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.09 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.