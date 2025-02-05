News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Sneaking Out Gains Early on Wednesday

February 05, 2025 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market headed home on Tuesday with gains across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were up 10 to 11 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW futures were 6 to 9 cents higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was 5 to 6 cents in the green on the day. 

Precip in the next week is expected to be minimal in the Plains over the next week. In SRW country, totals are a little heavier with 1-2 inches of precip.

Japan is tendering for 96,725 MT of wheat from the US and Canada, with 62,545 MT US specific and offers due on Thursday. South Korea purchased 85,000 MT of US wheat overnight

SovEcon estimates the 2025/26 Russian wheat exports at 38.3 MMT, up 1.9 MMT from their previous number. The European Commission estimates the EU wheat exports at 12.5 MMT as of February 2 since July 1. That lags the same period last year of 19.76 MMT. 

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.77, up 10 1/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

May 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.88 3/4, up 10 1/4 cents, currently up 3 3/4 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.94 3/4, up 9 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

May 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.04, up 8 3/4 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.21 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

May 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.30 1/2, up 6 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.