Wheat Sneaking Out Gains Early on Wednesday

The wheat market headed home on Tuesday with gains across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were up 10 to 11 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW futures were 6 to 9 cents higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was 5 to 6 cents in the green on the day.

Precip in the next week is expected to be minimal in the Plains over the next week. In SRW country, totals are a little heavier with 1-2 inches of precip.

Japan is tendering for 96,725 MT of wheat from the US and Canada, with 62,545 MT US specific and offers due on Thursday. South Korea purchased 85,000 MT of US wheat overnight

SovEcon estimates the 2025/26 Russian wheat exports at 38.3 MMT, up 1.9 MMT from their previous number. The European Commission estimates the EU wheat exports at 12.5 MMT as of February 2 since July 1. That lags the same period last year of 19.76 MMT.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.77, up 10 1/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.88 3/4, up 10 1/4 cents, currently up 3 3/4 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.94 3/4, up 9 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.04, up 8 3/4 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.21 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.30 1/2, up 6 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

