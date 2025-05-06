Wheat Sneaking Higher on Tuesday

The wheat complex is trying to push higher so far on Tuesday’s midday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 4 to 6 cent gains on Tuesday. Kansas City HRW futures are trading with contracts up 2 to 3 cents across most contracts, as May is in deliveries and thin. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are steady to a penny lower.

The weekly Crop Progress update showed the spring wheat at 44% planted by Sunday, which is ahead of the 34% average pace. MN progress was behind average by 2%, with all other states ahead of normal. Emergence was tallied at 13%, 4 percentage points ahead of normal.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Winter wheat conditions were tallied at 51% good/excellent, which was up 2% from last year. The Brugler500 index was steady amongst the ratings shift, at 334. Ratings in KS were down 4 points, with NE slipping 7 points and TX 1 point worse. Improvement was noted in CO (+14 points), IL (+9), and OK (+4).

Wheat export in March totaled 1.799 MMT (66.1 mbu) according to Census data, which is a slight 1.94% increase from Feb, but down 14.28% from last year. Marketing shipments have totaled 17.686 MMT (650 mbu), which is 3-year high through March.

EU soft wheat export have totaled 17.81 MMT from July 1 to May 4, which lags the same period a year ago by 9.17 MMT.

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.19 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.35 1/4, up 4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.20, down 8 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.35 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.16 1/2, unch,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.09, down 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.