Wheat Sneaking Higher on Tuesday

May 06, 2025 — 08:55 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is trying to push higher so far on Tuesday’s midday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 4 to 6 cent gains on Tuesday. Kansas City HRW futures are trading with contracts up 2 to 3 cents across most contracts, as May is in deliveries and thin. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are steady to a penny lower.

The weekly Crop Progress update showed the spring wheat at 44% planted by Sunday, which is ahead of the 34% average pace. MN progress was behind average by 2%, with all other states ahead of normal. Emergence was tallied at 13%, 4 percentage points ahead of normal. 

Winter wheat conditions were tallied at 51% good/excellent, which was up 2% from last year. The Brugler500 index was steady amongst the ratings shift, at 334. Ratings in KS were down 4 points, with NE slipping 7 points and TX 1 point worse. Improvement was noted in CO (+14 points), IL (+9), and OK (+4).

Wheat export in March totaled 1.799 MMT (66.1 mbu) according to Census data, which is a slight 1.94% increase from Feb, but down 14.28% from last year. Marketing shipments have totaled 17.686 MMT (650 mbu), which is 3-year high through March.

EU soft wheat export have totaled 17.81 MMT from July 1 to May 4, which lags the same period a year ago by 9.17 MMT.

May 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.19 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.35 1/4, up 4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.20, down 8 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.35 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.16 1/2, unch,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.09, down 1/2 cent,

