News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Slips Back to Close Mixed on Monday

October 21, 2024 — 07:35 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

The wheat complex fell back from their intraday highs on Monday to close mixed. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally mixed on the day. KC HRW contracts were fractionally to 1 3/4 cents higher on the session. MPLS spring wheat is posted losses of 2 to 5 ¼ cents at the close.

The Monday afternoon Crop Progress report indicated 73% of the US winter wheat crop planted as of 10/20, 3 percentage points behind normal. Emergence was pegged at 46% vs. the 520% average pace.

Export Inspections data pegged 268,375 MT (9.7 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on 10/17. That was down 28.4% from the week prior and 58.35% above the same week last year. Japan was the largest destination of 97,779 MT, with 50,847 MT to Mexico. Shipments in the marketing year have totaled 9.26 MMT (340 mbu), which is still up 33.75% from the same time last year. 

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.92 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.97, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.14, down 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.36, down 2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.