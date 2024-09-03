Wheat Slipping on Tuesday AM

Wheat futures are coming out of the Labor Day holiday with lower trade. The wheat complex closed higher across the three exchanges on the Friday session. Chicago SRW futures were up 2 to 7 cents in the nearbys. There were 416 deliveries issued against September CBT wheat futures on first notice day. KC HRW was 4 to 7 cents higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was 10 to 11 cents in the green across the nearby contracts.

All wheat export commitments have been taken to 10.023 MMT including products, which is 45% of the USDA forecast total for 2024/25 sales and lagging the 47% average pace. Total shipments from the FAS data are now 4.999 MMT, or 22% of USDA’s number and behind the 24% average.

Russia wheat production estimate is pegged at 82.5 MMT according to the latest SovEcon release, down 0.8 MMT from the previous estimate.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders report showed CBT wheat spec traders adding back 3,217 contracts to their net short to 56,202 contracts as of August 27. In KC wheat, they trimmed back 3,482 contracts from their net short at 32,002 contracts as of Tuesday.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.32 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.51 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.52 1/2, up 7 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.65 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.73 3/4, up 11 1/4 cents, currently up 11 1/4 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.00 1/2, up 10 cents, currently down 4 cents

