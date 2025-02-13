Wheat Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Wheat futures are trading with losses at midday across the wheat complex. Chicago SRW futures are showing just fractional to 2 cent losses so far on the day. KC HRW futures are just fractionally in the red at midday. MPLS spring wheat is 4 cents in the red so far the nearbys.

USDA’s Export Sales report is expected to show a total of 200,000 to 600,000 MT in 2024/25 sales for wheat in the week that ended on February 6. Sales for 2025/26 are estimated at 0-75,000 MT.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the Frenceh soft wheat exports at3.4 MMT outside of the EU, down 0.1 MMT from last month. That was shifted to exports within the EU, up to 6.24 MMT.

A South Korea importer purchased a total of 115,000 MT of feed wheat on Wednesday. Japan’s weekly tender is due on Thursday, with 123,979 MT sought from the US, Australia, and Canada, and 34,026 MT US specific. Algeria purchased a wheat in a tender on Wednesday, with estimates of 550,000 to 600,000 MT in purchases.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.76 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.88 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.92, down 3/4 cent,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.02, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.14 1/4, down 4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.27 1/4, down 4 cents,

