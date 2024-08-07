Wheat Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Wheat futures are slipping back lower on Wednesday, with early morning gains being faded. Chicago SRW futures are down 4 to 6 cents so far on the session. Kansas City HRW contracts are 6 to 7 cents lower. MPLS spring wheat are down 3 to 4 cents in the front months on the midweek session.

The monthly Crop Production report will be out on Monday, with the trade showing expectations for a slight increase to all wheat production at 2.015 bbu, up from 2.008 bbu in July.

Egypt’s GASC is looking for wheat in a tender that is set to close on August 12. Delivery periods are set from October to April and a maximum of 3.8 MMT of wheat to be purchased. Algeria has also issued a tender for wheat, with offers due on Thursday. Japan’s Ministry of Ag is setting their weekly tender for Thursday and 83,445 MT of wheat sought from the US, Canada, and Australia, with 22,615 MT US specific.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.38 1/4, down 5 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.62, down 4 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.55, down 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.71 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.88 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.09, down 3 1/4 cents,

