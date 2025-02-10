Wheat Slipping Lower to Start Friday

The wheat complex is trading with losses so far on th Friday session. Chicago SRW futures are down 6 to 8 cents in the nearbys on the day. KC HRW futures are 5 to 6 cents lower in the front months on the session. MPLS spring wheat is 4 to 5 cents in the red on the day.

USDA released their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday morning, showing 438,867 MT in all wheat sales for the week ending on January 30. That took the marketing year sales total to 18.768 MMT, which is 81% of USDA’s export projection, behind the 90% average pace.

Stats Canada data showed all wheat stocks at 24.481 MMT as of December 31, up 0.9% from last year. Wheat excluding durum was tallied at 20.865 MMT, down 0.9% from the end of 2023.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.80 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.92 3/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.02, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.11 1/4, down 5 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.24 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.34, down 4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.