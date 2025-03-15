Wheat Slipping Back Lower on Friday

The wheat market is showing mostly lower trade on Friday as March futures expires. Chicago SRW futures are mostly 6 to 8 cents in the red. KC HRW futures are down 2 to 3 cents on the session. There were another 11 deliveries against March KC wheat overnight, with 4 for March CBT wheat. MPLS spring wheat is slipping back 3 cents at midday.

The 7-day forecast for NOAA remains relatively dry for much of the Southern Plains. The portions of the SRW country expecting upwards of 1-3 inches.

Commodity Bulletin:

Total export commitments for wheat are now 21.274 MMT, an increase of 15% from last year at this date. That is 94% of USDA’s fresh export projection, still lagging the 98% average sales pace.

FranceAgriMer rated the soft wheat crop in France at 74% gd/ex, even with the week prior.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.47 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.55 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.75, up 13 1/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.84 1/2, down 3 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.90, up 9 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.00 3/4, down 3 cents,

