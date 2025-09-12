Wheat Slipping Back Leading into USDA Data Release

The wheat complex closed Thursday, with contracts higher across the three exchanges. CBT soft red wheat futures were 6 to 8 cents in the green on Thursday. Open interest was up 7,568 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures were up 1 to 3 cents across the front months. There was a single delivery issued overnight against September KC wheat. Preliminary OI rose 2,303 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was 2 to 3 cents higher.

Weekly Export Sales data from this morning showed another weak round of sales, with 305,351 MT in sales in the week ending on 9/4. That was the second lowest total for the marketing year. Japan was the top buyer of 78,600 MT, with 70,000 MT to Indonesia.

USDA’s monthly WASDE report will be released on Friday, as traders are looking for very few changes to the 2025/26 balance sheet. Stocks are seen at 865 mbu, down 4 vs last month if realized. Production will be left alone this month due to the Small Grains report at the end of the month.

Expana increased their EU wheat production by 3.3 MT to 136.1 MMT.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.03, up 8 cents, currently unch

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.21 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $4.87, up 1 1/4 cents, currently unch

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.10, up 3 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.50 1/4, up 2 cents, currently unch

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.72 1/2, up 2 cents, currently unch

