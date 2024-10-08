Wheat Slipping Back

The wheat complex is giving back most of Monday’s Gains on Turnaround Tuesday morning. Futures closed higher across the exchanges on Monday. Chicago SRW futures were up 3 ½ 5 ¼ cents across board to close out the day. KC HRW contracts were 4 ¾ to 5 ½ cents higher on the session. MPLS spring wheat settled the Monday session with 4 ¼ to 5 ¾ cent gains.

Crop Progress data showed 51% of the US winter wheat crop planted, 1% behind the average pace. Emergence was pegged at 25%, on pace with normal.

Wheat export inspections totaled 363,460 MT (13.35 mbu) in the week that ended on October 3. That was 18.75% above the same week last year, but down 34.03% from the week prior. The largest destination was South Korea at 85,348 MT, with 78,653 MT headed to Japan. Accumulated shipments have totaled 8.61 MMT (316.44 mbu), which is 34.6% above the same period in the previous marketing year.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.92 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.16 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.03 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.20, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 4 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.44 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.65 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

