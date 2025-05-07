Wheat Slightly Higher to Start Wednesday Trade

Wheat is extending the Tuesday bounce into Wednesday morning, with gains across the three markets. The wheat complex held onto gains the closing bell on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures posted 4 to 5 cent gains across the nearbys at the close. Tuesday’s preliminary interest rose 3,894 contracts. There were 209 deliveries against May CBT wheat overnight, with 196 coming from a Marex customer. Kansas City HRW futures closed with contracts up 4 to 6 cents across most contracts on Tuesday. Preliminary open interest was up 5,104 contracts on Tuesday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures were firm, up 1 to 2 cents.
Rain is making their way out of the Southern Plains this week, looking drier, with the southeast looking at heavier rain totals.
The weekly Crop Progress update showed spring wheat planting progress in MN was behind average by 2%, with all other states ahead of normal. Winter wheat conditions were tallied at 51% good/excellent, which was up 2% from last year. The Brugler500 index was steady amongst the ratings shift, at 334. Ratings in KS were down 4 points, with NE slipping 7 points and TX 1 point worse. Improvement was noted in CO (+14 points), IL (+9), and OK (+4).
An Oklahoma crop tour by the Oklahoma Wheat commission estimates the states winter wheat crop at 35.9 bushel/acre and production totaling 101.169 million bushels.
Wheat exports in March totaled 1.799 MMT (66.1 mbu) according to Census data, which is a slight 1.94% increase from Feb, but down 14.28% from last year. Marketing shipments have totaled 17.686 MMT (650 mbu), which is 3-year high through March.
EU soft wheat export have totaled 17.81 MMT from July 1 to May 4, which lags the same period a year ago by 9.17 MMT.
May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.19, up 4 3/4 cents, currently unch
Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.36, up 4 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents
May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.24 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently unch
Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.38, up 5 1/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent
May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.16 1/2, unch, currently unch
May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.16 1/2, unch, currently unch
Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.10 1/2, up 1 cent, currently up 1/4 cent
