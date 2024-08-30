Wheat Slightly Higher on Friday Morning

The wheat complex is showing some slight gains so far to begin the Friday session. Futures closed out the Thursday session with gains across all three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were up 7 to 11 cents in the nearbys. There were 416 deliveries issued against September CBT wheat futures on first notice day. KC HRW was 3 to 5 cents higher in the front months at the close. MPLS spring wheat was 6 to 8 cents in the green across the nearby contracts at the final bell.

Export Sales data showed 532,079 MT of all wheat sales during the week that ended on Thursday August 22. That was the largest sales total in 6 weeks and on the high end of estimates of between 300,000 to 600,000 MT. The Philippines was the largest buyer of 97,000 MT, with 93,400 MT sold to South Korea.

All wheat export commitments have been taken to 10.023 MMT including products, which is 45% of the USDA forecast total for 2024/25 sales and lagging the 47% average pace. Total shipments from the FAS data are now 4.999 MMT, or 22% of USDA’s number and behind the 24% average.

The EU Commission estimated the EU wheat production at 116.1 MMT, down from their previous estimate of 120.8 MMT. Their export projection is or 26 MMT, a 6 MMT cut from the month prior, with stocks up 1.8 MMT from last month to 12.5 MMT.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.25, up 10 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.48 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents, currently unch

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.45 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently up 3 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.60 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.62 1/2, up 8 cents, currently unch

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.90 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

