Wheat Sliding to Exit 2025

December 31, 2025 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Wheat is heading into the New Years Eve session with losses across the three markets. The wheat complex closed with losses across all three exchanges on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were 2 to 3 cents lower at the close. Open interest was up 6,890 contracts on Tuesday, KC HRW futures were down 5 to 6 cents on Tuesday. Preliminary open interest was down 8181 contracts on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally lower on the day. The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday. 

Export Sales data will be out this morning, with analysts looking for between 50,000 MT in net reductions and sales of 400,000 MT in the week of 12/18.

Argentina’s wheat crop is estimated at 27.8 MMT according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, a 0.7 MMT increase from the prior estimate. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.10 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.22, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.22, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.35, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.79 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently down 1/2 cent

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.89, down 3/4 cent, currently down 1 3/4 cents

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
