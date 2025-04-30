Wheat Slide Continues

The wheat complex was under continued pressure on Tuesday, with losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were down 5 to 10 cents on Tuesday. Kansas City HRW contracts were 8 to 9 cents lower in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat posted 3 to 5 cent losses at the close.
The 7-day QPF from NOAA shows heavy precip totals from KS to TX over the next week from 1+ to 5+ inches.
The weekly Crop Progress report showed a total of 30% of the spring wheat crop planted, ahead of the 21% 5-year average pace but shy of the 34% estimate. The US winter wheat crop was listed at 27% headed as of April 27, 5 percentage points ahead of normal. Winter wheat ratings were back up 4% to 49% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index was rising 9 points to 334. Improvement was noted in KS, up 16 points , with NE up 18 and TX up 7. Just AR, CO, MI
The European Commission tallies the 2024/25 soft wheat exports at 17.467 MMT from July 1 to April 27. That is a drop of 9.7 MMT from the same period last year. SovEcon raised it’s 2024/25 Russian export estimate by 0.2 MMT to 40.7 MMT. The 2025/26 projection was up 0.6 MMT at 39.7 MMT.
May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.05 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,
Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.25 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,
May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.15 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents,
Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.31, down 8 3/4 cents,
May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.05, up 15 cents,
Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.92 3/4, down 4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
