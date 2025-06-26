Stocks

Wheat Skid Lower Continuing

June 26, 2025 — 01:04 am EDT

The wheat market is falling on the Wednesday session, with contracts down across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW wheat is 6 to 7 cents lower at midday. KC HRW contracts are 10 to 11 cents in the red. MPLS spring wheat is down 15 to 16 cents.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, with analysts estimating wheat sales to total 300,000 to 600,000 MT in the week that ended on 6/19.

USDA will release their quarterly Grain Stocks report on Monday, also the ending stocks for the 2024/25 wheat marketing year. Analysts estimate a total of 836 mbu of wheat on hand on June 1. 

Russia’s wheat crop is estimated to total 83 MMT this growing season, according to Sovecon, which was up 0.2 MMT from the previous estimate.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.29, down 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.45, down 7 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.24 1/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.39 1/2, down 10 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.10, down 15 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.26 1/4, down 15 1/2 cents,

