Wheat Sitting on Overnight Lows into Day Trade

September 21, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

AM wheat quotes are down by 2 to 5 cents and are at or a penny off their overnight lows. The lead SRW contract stayed in a 6 ¼ cent range from -4 ¾ to +1 ½ cents. U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Wednesday, but were mostly stronger. CBT SRW futures ended the day 3 ½ to 4 ¾ cents higher. MGE HRS futures went home 2 ¾ to 4 cents higher. HRW futures settled the day with 1 ¾ cent gains in the new crop contracts, but fractionally to 2 cents lower nearby. 

Ahead of the weekly Export Sales report, traders are looking for wheat bookings between 250k MT and 600k MT for the week that ended 9/14. 

Kazakhstan’s Ag Minister reported the grain harvest at 6.6 MMT as of 9/19. That is down from 14.2 MMT at the same point last year, reflecting both weaker yields and a slower harvest pace. 

Algeria is tendering for milling wheat for Nov-Dec shipment and may have purchased 600,000 MT at $274-275/MT C&F. That buying interest encouraged Egypt to get back in the market, buying 120,000 MT from Romania at a reported $272/MT C&F.    

 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.88 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.14 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Cash SRW Wheat  was $5.02 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.29, down 2 cents, currently down 3 cents

Cash HRW Wheat  was $6.56 1/4, down 2 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.83 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

