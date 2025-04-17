Wheat Showing Wednesday Bounce Higher

The wheat markets are trading with contracts higher across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures are posting with 5 to 6 cent gains at midday. Kansas City HRW is up 6 to 9 cents as we trade through the Wednesday session. MPLS spring wheat is 1 to 3 cents higher at midday.

Export sales data released on Thursday morning is expected to show a range of net reductions of 100,000 MT to net sales of 200,000 MT for old crop. New crop sales are estimated in a range of 0-300,000 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The French soft wheat ending stocks for 2024/25 are estimated at 2.81 MMT, down 0.1 MMT from the previous estimate from the FranceAgriMer. The European Commission tallied the EU soft wheat exports at 16.67 MMT by 4/13, which lags the 25.71 MMT total from last year.

Algeria purchased a total of at least 570,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Wednesday.

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.48, up 6 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.61 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.61 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.74 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.03 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.17, up 1 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.