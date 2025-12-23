Wheat Showing Steady Action on Tuesday Morning

Wheat is hovering near unchanged, with the three markets within a penny of 0. The wheat complex posted higher trade on Monday, with contracts seeing gains across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were up 5 to 6 cents on Monday. Open interest suggested light short covering, down 327 contracts. KC HRW futures were 6 to 7 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat was 2 cents higher.

Export Inspections data showed wheat shipments at 627,443 MT (23.05 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on December 18. That was an increase of 28.2% from the week prior and up 46.79% from same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 98,816 MT, with 73,777 MT to Japan, 69,201 MT to Thailand, and 68,559 MT to China. Marketing year shipments have totaled 14.75 MMT (542.1 mbu), a 22.89% hike yr/yr.

Export Sales data from Monday morning showed 381,532 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 12/4. That was below the week prior, but still 31.46% above the same week last year.

Another update to the Export Sales report will be out this morning for the week of December 11, with traders looking for wheat sales in a range of 300,000-600,000 MT.

The EU commission estimates the EU soft wheat export total from July 1 to December 21 at 10.8 MMT, shy of the 11 MMT from the same period last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.15 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents, currently unch

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.26 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.21 1/4, up 6 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.34, up 6 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.80, up 2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

May 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.91 1/2, up 2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

