Wheat Showing Positive Trade Action on Wednesday

Wheat futures are showing some slight strength at midday, with all three exchanges heading higher. Chicago SRW futures are up 5 to 7 cents on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts are 3 to 4 cents higher at the moment. MPLS spring wheat us up 1 to 3 cents at midday.

Russia’s export tax is down 41.2% from the week prior at 906.4 rubles per ton for the week of July 31 to August 6. Tunisia purchased 125,000 MT of soft wheat and 50,000 MT of durum wheat imports on Tuesday.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.30 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.54 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.54, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.70 1/4, up 4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.86 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.06, up 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.