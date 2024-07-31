News & Insights

Wheat Showing Positive Trade Action on Wednesday

July 31, 2024 — 02:44 pm EDT

Wheat futures are showing some slight strength at midday, with all three exchanges heading higher. Chicago SRW futures are up 5 to 7 cents on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts are 3 to 4 cents higher at the moment. MPLS spring wheat us up 1 to 3 cents at midday. 

Russia’s export tax is down 41.2% from the week prior at 906.4 rubles per ton for the week of July 31 to August 6. Tunisia purchased 125,000 MT of soft wheat and 50,000 MT of durum wheat imports on Tuesday.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.30 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.54 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.54, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.70 1/4, up 4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.86 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.06, up 2 3/4 cents,

